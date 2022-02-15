Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Super League Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Super League Gaming stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a market cap of $76.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.24. Super League Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts expect that Super League Gaming will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super League Gaming news, insider Michael Wann sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Keller acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 68,735 shares of company stock valued at $168,707. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Super League Gaming by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

