Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is Madison Avenue Partners LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Madison Avenue Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,664,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,526 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer accounts for about 13.5% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Madison Avenue Partners LP owned approximately 3.26% of Super Micro Computer worth $60,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,458,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,865,000 after purchasing an additional 813,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,128,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,249,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,394,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,008,000 after buying an additional 62,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 37,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,964. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.37. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.