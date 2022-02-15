Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 376.67 ($5.10).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SDRY. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.07) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.77) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.79) to GBX 265 ($3.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.07) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.62) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Superdry stock opened at GBX 192 ($2.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Superdry has a one year low of GBX 180 ($2.44) and a one year high of GBX 493 ($6.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £157.66 million and a PE ratio of -8.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 243.28.

In other news, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 227 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £11,350 ($15,358.59). Also, insider Shaun Wills bought 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £9,998.82 ($13,530.20). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,330 shares of company stock worth $2,149,873.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

