Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Short Interest Update

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 134.3% from the January 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SDAC opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 10.6% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 2,137,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,733,000 after buying an additional 204,934 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 212.6% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,344,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 914,250 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 54.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 947,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 332,409 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 932,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 504,410 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 667.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 797,201 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

