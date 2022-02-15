Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,245,300 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the January 15th total of 3,541,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,496.9 days.

Shares of SWDBF stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

