Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,245,300 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the January 15th total of 3,541,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,496.9 days.
Shares of SWDBF stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $21.95.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
