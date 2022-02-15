Swerve Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $581,088.00 (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. Swerve has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $581,088.00 worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swerve has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Swerve

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,296,489 coins and its circulating supply is 16,103,042 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

