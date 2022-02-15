SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. SwftCoin has a market cap of $15.41 million and $11.67 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00037437 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00105282 BTC.

SwftCoin Coin Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

