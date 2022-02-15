Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Receives $30.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of SWCH opened at $26.16 on Friday. Switch has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.88 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $5,358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,918,500. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Switch by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,281,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,923,000 after acquiring an additional 367,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Switch by 7.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,393,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,108,000 after buying an additional 599,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Switch by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,290,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,507,000 after acquiring an additional 432,733 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter worth $165,682,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Switch by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,381,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

