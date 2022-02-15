Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Update

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the January 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,310,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sycamore Entertainment Group stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in motion picture and video production. Its operations include film acquisitions, publicity, print and billboard advertising, film distribution, online marketing, script reading and film review. The company was founded by Edward A.

