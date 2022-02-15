Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.22 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post sales of $58.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.60 million and the highest is $58.65 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $59.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $204.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $204.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $241.01 million, with estimates ranging from $236.12 million to $249.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 213,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,774. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $309.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,468,000 after buying an additional 54,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after buying an additional 99,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 35.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after buying an additional 69,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

