Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.11 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) will report $7.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $62.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.69 million to $71.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.89 million, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $15.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of TARS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.03. 226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,933. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

In other news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $143,958.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 660,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $12,838,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 153,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $5,603,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.