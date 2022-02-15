Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Price Target Raised to GBX 940 at Barclays

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 930 ($12.58) to GBX 940 ($12.72) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 950 ($12.86) to GBX 935 ($12.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

TATE stock opened at GBX 741.80 ($10.04) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 15.80. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of GBX 624.40 ($8.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 821.20 ($11.11). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 689.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 692.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

