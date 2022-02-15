TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,945 ($26.32) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON TBCG opened at GBX 1,566 ($21.19) on Friday. TBC Bank Group has a 1 year low of GBX 965 ($13.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,686 ($22.81). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,551.60.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

