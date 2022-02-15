TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,945 ($26.32) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON TBCG opened at GBX 1,566 ($21.19) on Friday. TBC Bank Group has a 1 year low of GBX 965 ($13.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,686 ($22.81). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,551.60.
TBC Bank Group Company Profile
