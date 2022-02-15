TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 156,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,896,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.
FTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.37.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48.
About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)
TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.