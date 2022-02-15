Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 52,252 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Amundi acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $187,094,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $892,219,000 after purchasing an additional 429,575 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1,366.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,632,000 after purchasing an additional 214,981 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 146.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 262,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,913,000 after purchasing an additional 156,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 410.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,422,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $416.94 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $354.17 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $424.86 and a 200-day moving average of $435.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

