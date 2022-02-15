TELUS Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.46.

Shares of TSE T opened at C$31.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.04. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$24.93 and a 52-week high of C$31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94. The company has a market cap of C$43.45 billion and a PE ratio of 33.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 133.51%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

