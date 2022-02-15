TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.33.
Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.28.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
