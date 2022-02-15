TELUS (NYSE:TU) Given New C$34.50 Price Target at Desjardins

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TU opened at $24.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02. TELUS has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $25.06.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in TELUS by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in TELUS by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in TELUS by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TELUS by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TELUS by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.