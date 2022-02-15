TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on T. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.46.

T stock opened at C$31.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.45 billion and a PE ratio of 33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$24.93 and a 52 week high of C$31.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.51%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

