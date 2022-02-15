Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives $154.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Temenos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

TMSNY opened at $112.50 on Friday. Temenos has a 52 week low of $112.39 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.88.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

