Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives $154.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMSNY. Barclays cut Temenos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Temenos stock opened at $112.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.08 and a 200 day moving average of $139.88. Temenos has a 12 month low of $112.39 and a 12 month high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

