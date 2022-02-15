Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $103,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $1,037,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,028 shares of company stock worth $6,894,742. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

