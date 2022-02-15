Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.820-$1.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.630-$0.670 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.66. 1,052,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,744. Teradata has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Teradata by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 129,844 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Teradata by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 272,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 62,843 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Teradata by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

