Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.820-$1.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.630-$0.670 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.
Shares of NYSE TDC traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.66. 1,052,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,744. Teradata has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17.
In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Teradata by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 129,844 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Teradata by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 272,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 62,843 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Teradata by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teradata (TDC)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.