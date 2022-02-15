Tether Gold Price Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (XAUT)

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Tether Gold coin can now be bought for $1,852.73 or 0.04184766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $195.55 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00038145 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00105468 BTC.

Tether Gold Coin Profile

XAUT is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to . Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.