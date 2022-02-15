Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after buying an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after buying an additional 2,180,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,743,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.43. The stock had a trading volume of 120,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,158,198. The company has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

