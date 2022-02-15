Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Downgraded by Edward Jones to Hold

Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.68.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $162.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.91. The company has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.