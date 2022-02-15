Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.010-$2.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.47. 7,466,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,158,198. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.68.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

