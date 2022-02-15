The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,055.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 167,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,175,000 after buying an additional 152,684 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,516,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,344,000 after buying an additional 313,172 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.2% during the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 378,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,563,000 after buying an additional 34,905 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,089,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,453.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 161,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,754,000 after buying an additional 155,046 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.35. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $4,047,313.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $103,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,921 shares of company stock worth $56,552,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

