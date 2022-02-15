The Force Protocol Market Cap Hits $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011001 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.12 or 0.00244008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000441 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 97.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

