The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the January 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of GDV stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.24. 249,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,947. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
