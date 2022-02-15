The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.18% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CERE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.
Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 2.88. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $46.16.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 310,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after acquiring an additional 55,476 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cerevel Therapeutics
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.
