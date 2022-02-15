The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CERE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 2.88. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $46.16.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,215. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 310,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after acquiring an additional 55,476 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

