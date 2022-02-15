The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $137.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $111.59 and a twelve month high of $145.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.69.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

