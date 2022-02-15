The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 349,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,326,000 after buying an additional 497,849 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 106,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $22.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.