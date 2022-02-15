The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 135.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 136,066 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,071,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,056,000 after purchasing an additional 505,437 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,201,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 36,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.38. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $22.77.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

