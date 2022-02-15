The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

SAVA stock opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.03. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -88.54 and a beta of 0.39.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.