The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,004 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Maxar Technologies worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAXR opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $52.44.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,867 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAXR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

