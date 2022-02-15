The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,755 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LendingClub by 642.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 966,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LendingClub by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,882,000 after purchasing an additional 709,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,361,000 after purchasing an additional 590,721 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,257,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of LC opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 133.24 and a beta of 2.09.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $57,616.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,027 shares of company stock valued at $369,743. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

