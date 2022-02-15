The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 160.7% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
HYB opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The New America High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.
About The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The New America High Income Fund (HYB)
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.