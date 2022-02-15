The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 160.7% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HYB opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The New America High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 407,382 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 219,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,304,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 36,276 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

