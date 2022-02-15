The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.38 Million

Analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post $274.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $269.30 million and the highest is $281.34 million. Simply Good Foods posted sales of $230.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMPL. Stephens raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 20.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 37,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,888,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,009,000 after buying an additional 51,198 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 89,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after buying an additional 71,427 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.07.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

