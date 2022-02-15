The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 97,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 33,390 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 128,760 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 42,370 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average is $70.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.