The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV stock opened at $170.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.29 and a 200-day moving average of $158.52. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $174.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,623,203 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

