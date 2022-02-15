TheStreet Downgrades Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to C+

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UVE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $12.46 on Friday. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $388.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 530,611 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 88.8% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 691,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 325,404 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $3,431,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 99.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 381,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 190,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 143,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 81,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

