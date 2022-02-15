TheStreet Downgrades Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to C+

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UVE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $12.46 on Friday. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $388.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17.
Universal Insurance Company Profile
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
