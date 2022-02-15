TheStreet Lowers BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BL. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.27.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $76.11 on Friday. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $75.31 and a 52 week high of $136.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $210,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $2,625,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,861 in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in BlackLine by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in BlackLine by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in BlackLine by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

