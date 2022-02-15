TheStreet Lowers Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $122.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.31 and a 200 day moving average of $115.80. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $137.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

