TheStreet Upgrades Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) to “B-“

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group began coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.69.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $149.89 million, a P/E ratio of -451.00 and a beta of 0.46. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 10,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $76,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $176,763.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,668 shares of company stock valued at $670,220. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

