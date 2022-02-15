Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 76.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,600 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 21.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.55.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $101.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $80.16 and a 52-week high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

