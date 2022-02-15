Tiger King 1-Day Volume Tops $73,539.00 (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $73,539.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tiger King has traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.21 or 0.06918344 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,363.19 or 0.99760848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00048642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

