Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) Insider James Roberts Sells 75,087 Shares of Stock

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) insider James Roberts sold 75,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.35), for a total transaction of £19,522.62 ($26,417.62).

TIME stock opened at GBX 25.25 ($0.34) on Tuesday. Time Finance plc has a 1 year low of GBX 20 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 32 ($0.43). The company has a market cap of £23.36 million and a P/E ratio of 15.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Time Finance Company Profile

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Asset Finance, Vehicle Finance, Loan Finance, and Invoice Finance. The company offers lease finance and hire purchase services, cash flow finance and business funding services, and business loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

