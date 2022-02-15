Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) Insider James Roberts Sells 75,087 Shares of Stock

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) insider James Roberts sold 75,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.35), for a total transaction of £19,522.62 ($26,417.62).
TIME stock opened at GBX 25.25 ($0.34) on Tuesday. Time Finance plc has a 1 year low of GBX 20 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 32 ($0.43). The company has a market cap of £23.36 million and a P/E ratio of 15.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.
Time Finance Company Profile
See Also
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Time Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.