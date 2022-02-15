Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.10. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

