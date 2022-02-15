Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TPZEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPZEF opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $15.06.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

